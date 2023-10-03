Brothers, aged 6 and 8, died in A52 Sandilands crash

Two young brothers, aged 6 and 8, lost their lives in a car crash on A52 at Sandilands on Monday, October 2. The siblings were seated in the back of a Vauxhall Astra when it collided with an Audi A4.

The driver, a woman in her 20s, and another child, also in the rear seat, have been hospitalised with severe injuries. Family liaison officers are currently assisting the bereaved family.

