“At the moment it feels like a farce”: Local Access Forum members go walkabout
Lincolnshire forum on brink of collapse: A desperate call for revival?
The Lincolnshire Joint Local Access Forum (LAF) – a pivotal committee dedicated to enhancing public outdoor access and sustainable travel – is at a crossroads.
Designed to be a robust team of 16, including councillors and local rights of way enthusiasts, Tuesday’s meeting saw a mere four attendees, two in person and two online — with one member signing off with a resignation.
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite