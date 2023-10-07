4 hours ago

Celebrating love and navigating sorrow: a Lincolnshire registrar’s journey

The silent witnesses of life’s milestones in Lincolnshire
Alison Dalton one of LCC's Celebrants with Lucy and Mitch who got married at one of the council's newest licensed venues Stockwith Mill, this summer. | Image: Danny Inwood Photography and Stockwith Mill.

From Star Wars-themed weddings to supporting families through their most tragic days, Lincolnshire’s registration service sees us at our best — and most vulnerable.

In the quaint and historically rich county of Lincolnshire, the registration service stands as a silent witness to the myriad of emotions that encapsulate human life. From the jubilant celebrations of weddings and civil partnerships to the sombre moments of registering a death, the registrars navigate through a spectrum of human experiences, offering support and solace to the residents.

