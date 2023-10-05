Council refuses Lincoln restaurant’s flat conversion for a second time

Next door pub and patrons objected to the change

Councillors have once again rejected plans to transform a Lincoln restaurant into a shop and apartments.

Matt Pang, owner of the Phoenix Cantonese restaurant located at 18A-20 High Street, had initially proposed converting the space into a commercial unit and creating 10 residential apartments.

However, after his initial application was rejected in April, Mr Pang submitted a revised plan for a shop and nine apartments.

