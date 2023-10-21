Visiting Wethersfield: Councils pin hope on RAF base asylum centre judicial review

Councils are hopeful but wonder whether it will simply delay the inevitable

Local authorities in Essex continue to oppose the Home Office’s use of RAF Wethersfield as a housing facility for asylum seekers, despite around 300 already being moved onto the site.

Both Braintree District Council and Wethersfield Parish Council remain optimistic that the forthcoming judicial review scheduled for October 31 and November 1 may impede the Home Office’s plans to repurpose both RAF Wethersfield and RAF Scampton as housing facilities.

