Delivery apps vs independents: A lifeline or a financial drain for Lincolnshire takeaways?
The pros and cons of food delivery apps for local takeaways
As the likes of Just Eat, Deliveroo, and Uber Eats promise local eateries a wider audience, the sting of their hefty commissions remains a bitter pill for many to swallow.
Delving into the heart of Lincolnshire’s food scene, we uncover diverse tales: from those riding the wave of popular delivery platforms, to trailblazers crafting their unique digital presence, and the ambitious few daring to rival the giants.
