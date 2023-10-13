Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards 2023: The winners

It was a night to remember at The Engine Shed, as the Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards 2023 brought over 300 of the local sector’s finest together for an evening of celebration and joy.

The Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards, organised by Stonebow Media and MyLocal in partnership with Destination Lincolnshire, were held at Lincoln’s Engine Shed on Thursday, October 12 — recognising the dedicated and successful work of Lincolnshire’s tourism industry over the last year.

A total of 14 awards were handed out across a range of categories, including the pub and hotels of the year, the best visitor attractions our county has to offer, or the coveted Taste Lincolnshire award for culinary excellence.

The event was hosted by none other than Jane Boulton, who became an icon of British popular culture during her role in the fly-on-the-wall documentary programme Airline, following easyJet staff on their daily goings-on with passengers at Luton Airport.

As someone who knows a thing or two about tourism and travel, Jane was the ideal person to host these awards, saying she was “honoured and privileged” to be invited as the compere of the evening.

Before the awards got underway, guests were treated to a performance by the Curious Theatre School, who sang and danced to a medley of hits including Katy Perry’s Roar and songs from The Greatest Showman.

Charlotte Goy, CEO of Destination Lincolnshire, said: “Last night’s Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards absolutely celebrated every aspect of the visitor economy that we are lucky to have here in our thriving county.

“An apt evening to champion all of the innovation, passion, dedication, resilience, and tenacity that we have seen from Lincolnshire businesses over the past few years. It was an absolute joy to meet all the finalists and see 2023’s winners named.

“Not only is this a priceless opportunity for these 14 businesses to fly the flag and champion Lincolnshire with their award win, but for 12 of our winners – and five of our Destination Lincolnshire partners — this celebration also heralds the chance to achieve national recognition among industry peers.

“The VisitEngland Tourism Excellence Awards are designed to celebrate and demonstrate the quality of our country’s visitor offer, so to see such a strong cohort of Lincolnshire businesses now heading to the first round of national judging fills me with pride.

“Last year saw both International Bomber Command and Healing Manor Hotel head to the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2023 final, which took place at Warner Brothers Harry Potter Studio Tour no less.

“Fingers crossed we see some of our regional winners at the 2024 VisitEngland Awards, to celebrate Lincolnshire’s offering once again on the national stage.”

The event’s 14 awards were handed out between a delicious three course meal by award-winning Lincolnshire caterers Salted Orange, headed by Chef Sam Owen. The meal started with a Dorrington Homestead pumpkin soup with ras el hanout, served with (Lincoln) Vines Bakery bread. For main it was Dorrington Homestead pork belly, celeriac, crisp potato, apple puree and sage jus, while the non-meat option was ratatouille tartlet with herbs and tomatoes.

The meal was rounded off in style with a Dorrington Blackberry Mille-feuille dessert, with white chocolate, and once all the awards were handed out, a disco took place where guests hit the dancefloor to celebrate a successful evening.

Ceremonies like this are only made possible by the help of brilliant sponsors, and for the Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards they were: Duncan & Toplis, Visual Print & Design, Heart of Lincs, Fizzco, Insight6, East Lindsey District Council, Destination Lincolnshire and event organisers, Stonebow Media/The Lincolnite.

Below is the full list of finalists and winners on the night, and you can find the individual stories of the winners on our MyLocal app or website.

Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards 2023: All the finalists and winners

B&B and Guest House of the Year

The Elm Tree – WINNER

The Old Kings Head

The Pyewipe Inn

The Vine B&B

Village Limits

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year

Ashleigh Farm Caravan and Glamping

Grange Farm Park

Holivans Ltd – WINNER

Stewton Stars Hideaway

Treetop Hideaways

Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award

Ashleigh Farm Caravan and Glamping

Holivans Ltd

Louth Distillery

The Hope and Anchor Pub

Uncle Henry’s Farm Shop, Butchery & Cafe – WINNER

Experience of the Year

Cameron Huggins Blacksmith

JandJ Alpacas

Go Ape Normanby Hall

Lincoln Cathedral

Lincolnshire Cookery School – WINNER

Hotel of the Year

Cleatham Hall Hotel

Savoy Hotel Skegness

The Castle Hotel

William Cecil – WINNER

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year

Fantasy Island – WINNER

Jubilee Park Woodhall Spa ltd

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park

Normanby Hall Country Park

Woodside Wildlife Park

New Tourism Business of the Year

JB Farming & Country Stays

Lincoln Free Walking Tour

Louth Distillery – WINNER

Luda Brewing Co.

The Hide Farm Stay

Pub of the Year

The George at Langworth

The Hope and Anchor Pub – WINNER

The Horse & Groom

The Pyewipe Inn

The Queens Head Bar & Restaurant

Self Catering Accommodation of the Year

Bainvalley Cottages

Holly Cottage Breaks

Lincolnshire Coastal Cottages

The Burrow Escape

Treetop Hideaways – WINNER

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year

Ark Wildlife & Dinosaur Park

Baytree Owl and Wildlife Centre

Bransby Horses – Rescue & Welfare – WINNER

JandJ Alpacas

Wild Pines Park

Taste Lincolnshire Award

Clarke’s Farm

Cognito

The Horse and Groom

V-ATE Automotive Smokehouse and Bowl

Winteringham Fields – WINNER

Unsung Hero Award

David Leak: Ashleigh Farm Caravan and Glamping

Malcolm Phillips: Cogglesford Watermill

Hazel Wooding: Mrs Smith’s Cottage

Thomas Sanders: Serendipity at The Priory

Katie Calder: V-ATE Automotive Smokehouse and Bowl – WINNER

Arts, Culture and Heritage

Heckington Windmill

International Bomber Command Centre – WINNER

Normanby Hall Country Park

North Lincolnshire Museum

Stamford Arts Centre

Customer Service Excellence Award