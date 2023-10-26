Donkey rides on Lincolnshire beaches: Inside the century-old family business tradition
A very popular attraction on the coast, run by the same family since WW1
For over 100 years, John Nuttall’s family has been providing Lincolnshire’s coastal resorts with popular donkey rides on the beach, and it is a labour of love that he is continuing to pass through generations.
66-year-old John’s family began providing donkey rides on Cleethorpes beach way back in 1914, with his father’s side coming from a travelling community that worked closely with animals regularly.
Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.