1 min ago

Mums in Lincolnshire raise alarm on the dangers of Pica

Pica’s mystery: Consuming the unconventional
Lincoln mum Sharnie Philpot with her three-year-old son Ralphi is calling for more understanding about Pica as she awaits her son' potential diagnosis. | Photo: Submitted

Two Lincolnshire mums bravely share their journey, urging for greater awareness and understanding of Pica as their children await an official diagnosis.

Beat, the UK’s premier charity championing the cause of those battling eating disorders, defines Pica as a unique feeding disorder. It’s characterised by individuals consuming non-nutritive items like paper, soap, and chalk.

