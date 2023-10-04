HS2 cuts could be Lincolnshire’s transport gain

£36 billion for the government to spend on transport after scaling back HS2

The Prime Minister’s announcement that he will scale back the plans for high-speed rail project HS2 could end up benefiting Lincolnshire in the long run — with a pledge that £36 billion saved from the cut would go towards transport projects across the nation.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took to the stage in Manchester on Wednesday for his speech at the annual Conservative Party Conference, where he unveiled a number of fresh plans for the country.

