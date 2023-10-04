Lincoln’s rail bridges in a mess: Council wants to step in to keep them tidy

The City of Lincoln Council will ask its street cleaning teams to keep tidy the rail bridges on Brayford Wharf East and High Street as part of a new contract.

The cleanliness of the bridges has been a significant issue for people in Lincoln and visitors alike since they were built. Previous reports have highlighted that the lifts in the High Street bridge have been used as a toilet, with pedestrians greeted by large piles of faeces and pools of urine.

