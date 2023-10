Nathan West jailed over knife possession and threat to kill

A Lincoln man who was found with a kitchen knife shortly after making a threat to kill another man was on Monday jailed for 17 months.

Nathan West, 25, of Macaulay Drive, Lincoln, was discovered with the knife near Birchwood police station after officers were alerted and launched a search for him.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite