Lincolnshire crowns a new queen: Mary-Anna Jennings wins Miss Lincolnshire title
20-year-old firefighter triumphs over 20 contestants to secure a spot in the Miss England final
The new Miss Lincolnshire 2023 is Mary-Anna Jennings, a 20-year-old firefighter from Waltham, near Grimsby.
At a glamorous event at the Earl of Doncaster Hotel, Mary-Anna outshone 20 other Lincolnshire hopefuls, earning her the esteemed title and a coveted spot in the upcoming Miss England final.
