Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards 2023: The finalists revealed
Lincolnshire’s leading businesses shine as finalists
The Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards announced the 2023 list of finalists after a thorough judging process. This year, the awards saw a notable 15% surge in entries, spotlighting the thriving business community in Lincolnshire.
The event, generously sponsored by the University of Lincoln Research & Enterprise, Lincoln Be Smarter, Lincoln Science & Innovation Park, Duncan & Toplis, PALS Battalion, Streets Heaver Computing, Streets Chartered Accountants, and Regus, pledges to honour the finest businesses and entrepreneurs in Lincolnshire.
The sponsors and industry experts (pictured above) gathered for a judging lunch on Wednesday, 18th October at the Think Tank in Lincoln, with the task of evaluating the entries, each boasting its unique success narrative and contribution to the local economy. The categories for which finalists have been selected include Business Innovation, Start-up of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, and Tech Business of the Year.
“We were truly impressed by the calibre and diversity of the entries this year,” said Katrina Burrill, Director of Stonebow Media. “It is patently clear that Lincolnshire is home to a dynamic and pioneering business community that continues to flourish and exert a positive influence.”
The Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards 2023 guarantees an evening of celebration and accolades for the finalists and winners. The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, 7th December, at The Engine Shed in Lincoln, when the winners will be announced in each category. This festive gathering not only offers a platform to celebrate the achievements of local businesses, but also provides an occasion for colleagues and friends to unite for a memorable evening.
Tickets for the event are now available and can be reserved now. Do not let this opportunity slip by to partake in this exhilarating celebration of Lincolnshire’s entrepreneurial drive and technological innovation. The Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards 2023 promises to be an evening to remember.
Finalists 2023
Growth/scale-up Business of the Year
- ADHD 360
- CM Civils & Surveys
- Old Farm Spa
- Rebecca Heald
- SuperFOIL
Business Innovation
- Contora
- InLine Therapies
- Number 75 Design
- Starglaze Windows and Conservatories
- Wilson Architects
Apprentice of the Year
- Callum Ecobichon, Lincolnshire Marketing
- Lauren Fryer, Hope Meadows Equine Assisted Recovery CIC
- Mia Owen, West Lindsey Landscapes Limited
E-Commerce Business of the Year
- Baa Baby
- Gifts from Handpicked
- Valley & Peak
Taking on the World
- Hooper Haulage
- Recovery Coach Academy
- Surprise Shirts
- SweetDoughThings
- View Shift Productions CIC
Entrepreneur of the Year
- 3 CATS Ltd
- Dela Media
- Lincolnshire Marketing
- Marc Rhodes Marketing
- Rebecca Heald
Tech Business of the Year
- Eagle Eye Innovations
- ERP Assistance
- Liz Drury Voiceovers
- Saga Robotics / Thorvald
- Streets Heaver Healthcare Computing
App/product of the Year
- Light Dynamix
- Live Like Loyalty
- Louth to Mouth
- Zebedee Any Angle
Start-up of the Year
- Light Dynamix
- Louth to Mouth
- Pragmatics 3D
- The Mysterious Jeweller
- Tok Agency
Business for a Purpose
- Krantz Designs
- Laser Red
- Reuseabox
Transformation Through Technology
- 1 Stop Spas
- Eagle Eye Innovations
- Live Like Loyalty
- Saga Robotics / Thorvald
Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative of the Year
- Chestnuts Retirement Home
- J & S Plumbing and Heating
- Live Like Loyalty
- Reuseabox
- Ringrose Law
