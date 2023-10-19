Lincolnshire schools: The carbon cutting challenge and the path forward

Lincolnshire County Council faces significant challenges as it seeks to further reduce its carbon footprint, particularly in schools, a new report reveals.

The authority’s Carbon Report for 2022-23, set to be presented to the council’s Environment and Economy Scrutiny Committee next Tuesday, shows that schools are the leading gas consumers, greenhouse gas emitters, and oil consumers in the county compared to any other council buildings. Over the past decade, the county council has made commendable strides, reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 51.4% since 2016/17. This achievement is attributed to decreased electricity use, estate downsizing, energy efficiency investments, and the decarbonisation of the electricity grid.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite