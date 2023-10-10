After a seven-year wait, 24hr care returns to Grantham with urgent treatment centre

It will replace the A&E department, which has only operated in the daytime since 2016

A 24-hour health service will be restored in Grantham at the end of this month, as the town hospital’s daytime A&E department is replaced with a permanently open Urgent Treatment Centre.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust plans to open the new Urgent Treatment Centre at Grantham and District Hospital on October 31, replacing the much-discussed A&E department.

