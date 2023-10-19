Woodlands Academy’s turnaround: From ‘Inadequate’ to improved pathway model
Positive findings from the latest monitoring visit at Spilsby special school Woodlands Academy
A Lincolnshire school in special measures is making good progress as it tries to bounce back from an ‘Inadequate’ rating from Ofsted.
Spilsby special school Woodlands Academy, part of The Community Inclusive Trust, saw its rating fall from ‘Outstanding’ to ‘Inadequate’ after its last full inspection in November 2021.
