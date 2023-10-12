Nomination deadline extended for the 2023 Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards: Seize the opportunity!

You now have until Midnight, Sunday, October 15th to showcase your business excellence and gain recognition in Greater Lincolnshire.

We’re pleased to announce that the nomination deadline for the 2023 Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards has been extended until midnight on Sunday, October 15.

This is your golden opportunity to gain the recognition that your business richly deserves. Hosted by Stonebow Media, the annual ceremony honours the crème de la crème of businesses in Greater Lincolnshire.

Our heartfelt thanks go to our munificent sponsors for their invaluable support: University of Lincoln Research & Enterprise Department, Sparkhouse, Streets Chartered Accountants, Streets Heaver Healthcare, Lincoln Be Smarter, PALS Batallion, Regus, Duncan and Toplis, and Lincoln Science and Innovation Park.

You now have extra time to submit nominations in any of our twelve carefully curated categories, designed to commend various dimensions of business brilliance in Lincolnshire:

Growth/Scale-up Business of the Year – sponsored by Regus

Business Innovation of the Year – sponsored by Lincoln Science and Innovation Park

Entrepreneur of the Year – sponsored by UoL Research & Enterprise

E-commerce Business of the Year – sponsored by Streets Chartered Accountants

Apprentice of the Year – sponsored by Stonebow Media

Taking on the World – sponsored by Streets Chartered Accountants

Business for a Purpose (charitable/CSR) – sponsored by Duncan and Toplis

Tech Business of the Year – sponsored by Lincoln Be Smarter

Start-up of the Year – sponsored by UoL Research & Enterprise

App/Product of the Year – sponsored by MyLocal

Transformation Through Technology – sponsored by Streets Heaver Healthcare Computing

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiative of the Year – Sponsored by PALS Batallion

The judging will take place on October 18, with a distinguished panel of industry experts. The grand ceremony is scheduled for December 7 at the Engine Shed.

For further details, kindly visit the Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards website. Don’t miss this extended chance to showcase your business excellence.