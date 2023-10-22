Tanks for the memories! How Lincoln became the birthplace of the world’s first tank

Tritton, Wilson, and the Lincoln Landship: Unveiling the tale behind the tank

In the historic city of Lincoln, where ancient stone walls whisper tales of times long past, there lies a legacy of modern warfare innovation: the birthplace of the tank. A city memorial stands as testament to this engineering marvel, forever capturing Lincoln’s pivotal role in revolutionising ground warfare.

Amidst the First World War in 1915, Winston Churchill established a Landships committee to address the challenges of trench warfare. The agricultural company, William Foster & Co of Lincoln, was enlisted to construct a prototype.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite