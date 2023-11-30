30 visits and no fix: Lincoln tenant fuming with council over year-long leak
Louise Harris says the council need “pull their head out of their a***s”
A Lincoln woman is nearing breaking point, aggravated by a ceiling leak in her apartment that has gone unresolved for over a year, even though council officers have visited the property nearly 30 times.
Since moving into her Trent View flat in August 2022, Louise Harris, 30, has been battling a relentless leak in her ceiling, suspected to be originating from the balcony of the unit above hers.
