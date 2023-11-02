Voice of Lincoln: No monsters or ice sculptures can truly replace Lincoln Christmas Market

£25k Monster Invasion, £48k ice and light trails, and £140k new Christmas lights. But are they good enough?

Whilst some people and local businesses enjoyed the Monster invasion, others called it a waste of money, and there is still an overwhelming feeling that nothing can truly replace Lincoln Christmas Market.

A prevailing sense of nostalgia for the Lincoln Christmas Market, a four-decade-long tradition cancelled by the City Council due to safety and overcrowding concerns, lingers in the air. The 2022 event attracted 350,000 people over four days, 70,000 more than its ideal limit.

