Eerie echoes: Man’s photo unveils tragic tale of Barton’s ghostly child
A photograph reveals more than expected this Halloween
On an evening stroll through Barton-Upon-Humber, Jeff Donaldson aimed to capture the quaint beauty of Providence House in a photograph. But as the shutter clicked, he inadvertently peeled back the layers of time, revealing a haunting tale that has whispered through the town’s alleyways for over a century.
Jeff travelled up from Bristol to visit his parents in Barton-Upon-Humber in September this year and went for a long walk around town one evening.
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite