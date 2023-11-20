Another Chief Constable to leave Lincolnshire Police after three years
Chief Constable Chris Haward announces departure, mirroring predecessor’s three-year stint
In a recurring theme for Lincolnshire Police, Chief Constable Chris Haward has announced his retirement, set for February 2024, after serving for three years in the role. This departure mirrors that of his predecessor, Bill Skelly, who also concluded his role as Chief Constable after a three-year period.
Chris Haward’s (pictured at the top) decision to step down comes as he prepares to embrace a new challenge with the National Police Chief’s Council, where he will tackle Serious and Organised Crime as the UK Coordinator. His career in policing, spanning over 32 years, has been marked by significant contributions and dedicated service.
