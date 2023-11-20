Another Chief Constable to leave Lincolnshire Police after three years

Hundreds of Lincolnshire’s finest examples of dining and agriculture were brought together for the Lincolnshire Food & Farming Excellence Awards 2023, organised by MyLocal Lincolnshire, The Lincolnite and its publisher Stonebow Media.

More than 200 people gathered at The Engine Shed in Lincoln on Friday, November 17 to recognise and commemorate the tireless work of Lincolnshire’s agricultural experts and fine dining maestros over the last 12 months.

A total of 12 awards were handed out across a number of categories in the food and farming industry, varying from food and drink producers to restaurants and farm shops, as well as the eagerly anticipated Lincolnshire Chef of the Year. You can watch our video of the Chef of the Year competition on the MyLocal Play tab, either on your mobile app or the dedicated website.

The event began with a Prosecco reception and a live performance from the Curious Theatre School, before our host for the evening — local radio royalty John Marshall — took to the stage on compare duties.

Awards were handed out between a delicious, locally-sourced three-course meal by award-winning caterers Salted Orange. For starter it was a seasonal leek and potato soup with chives and crisp onion, while the main course options were Revesby Estate venison pie with baby onions and colcannon potato, or a vegetable pot pie with champ potatoes.

For dessert, it was apple tarte tatin with vanilla ice cream, and after meals and awards were finished, the disco commenced!

Katrina Burrill, Director at Stonebow Media, said: “Congratulations to each of the winners and finalists at the Lincolnshire Food & Farming Awards!

“Friday night was not just a celebration, but a showcase of the fantastic produce that Lincolnshire is renowned for.

“I, along with my colleagues at Stonebow Media and MyLocal, feel a deep sense of pride in supporting the businesses that bring Lincolnshire’s exceptional agricultural and culinary heritage to the forefront.

“The dedication to quality and sustainability evident in our local produce is truly inspiring.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to the sponsors for their unwavering support. Your commitment plays a crucial role in highlighting and honouring the excellence of Lincolnshire’s food and farming sector.

“We are already looking forward to next year’s event, where we can once again celebrate the extraordinary produce and the people behind Lincolnshire’s esteemed food and farming sector.”

Our thanks go out to the sponsors of this event, without your support these ceremonies and celebrations cannot be possible. The sponsors for the Lincolnshire Food & Farming Excellence Awards 2023 were Barclays Eagle Labs, Duncan & Toplis, Masons, Visual Print & Design, Fizzco Projects, Sills & Betteridge and the event organisers, Stonebow Media & The Lincolnite.

You can check out and purchase more of the pictures from the night, captured by Steve Smailes Photography, here.

Below is a full list of the finalists and winners for their respective categories, and you can dive deeper into the stories of each individual winner on our MyLocal app or website.

Food Producer of the Year