Reviving tradition: Strong calls to reinstate Lincoln’s beloved Christmas Market

Public and political pressure mounts for the return of Lincoln’s cherished festive tradition in 2024

As Lincoln approaches a festive season without its iconic Christmas Market, calls intensify for its reinstatement in 2024, setting the stage for a contentious debate at the upcoming council meeting.

This year’s festive lineup, featuring the Lincoln Live music event, an inflatable monster tour, and an ice sculpture trail, is a stark departure from the beloved Christmas Market. Critics, including the City of Lincoln Conservatives, argue that these new events lack the charm and economic draw of the traditional market, which attracted over 350,000 across four days.

