One punch holidaymaker jailed for violent assault in Ingoldmells
Reece Brittain, 26, receives a 15-month sentence for a single punch attack causing serious injury at Bibbys Beach Bar
An Ingoldmells holiday maker who knocked a man unconscious with “one big punch” was jailed for 15 months.
Reece Brittain, 26, was caught after his probation officer recognised him from CCTV footage which was shared in a police media appeal.
