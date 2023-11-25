Beyond the whistle and cards: The mentality of a football referee in Lincolnshire

Referees are under the microscope at the top level, but how do local officials feel in their game?

Football referees are perhaps the most scrutinised officials in sport, particularly at the highest level, but some Lincolnshire referees say it’s all about understanding what you sign up for — and enjoying it above all else.

There are more than 700 match officials in Lincolnshire, working across a range of steps in the English football pyramid, and while referees are consistently under the microscope and subject to regular scrutiny at the highest level of the game, here in Lincolnshire there is a steady trend of retention for our officials.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.