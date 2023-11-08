Disqualified driver jailed for dangerous pursuit after fleeing police

Martin Thompson, 34, reached speeds of 50mph in a 30mph zone during the four-minute chase

A disqualified driver who failed to stop for the police during a four minute pursuit in Skegness was jailed for 12 months.

Martin Thompson, 34, came to the attention of an unmarked police car at around 3.40pm on Sunday 1 October as the Ford Mondeo he was driving entered Skegness on the A158.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite