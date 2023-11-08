The King’s Speech: Praise and frustration, depending what side of the bench you sit

It is the first King’s Speech in over seven decades, following the long reign of Queen Elizabeth II

Lincolnshire’s MPs have said the King’s Speech on Tuesday goes “right to the heart” of constituents’ interests and priorities, but opposition members have accused it of being “thin” on details, saying this isn’t a “serious government.”

His Majesty King Charles III gave his first annual address as head of the monarchy, which is drawn up by the government and outlines the Prime Minister’s plans and priorities for laws and legislation ahead of the next General Election, which is expected at some point in the next year.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.