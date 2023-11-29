Donington-on-Bain man, 68, denies child rape and assault charges in court

A 68-year-old man from Donington-on-Bain denied two charges of raping a child when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

Roger Faulkner, of Neve Gardens, also pleaded not guilty to six other matters of sexual assault, all against a girl aged under-13 at the time and can not be named to protect her anonymity.

