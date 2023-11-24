End of an era: Greater Lincolnshire LEP to be swallowed by devolution deal

Lincolnshire LEP to merge with mayoral authority in devolution move

The Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership (GLLEP) will be disbanded and incorporated into the region’s mayoral authority, devolution documents have confirmed.

Professor Neal Juster, Chair of GLLEP, welcomed the government’s Autumn Statement earlier this week, which confirmed proposals for a new layer of elected-mayor-led government on top of the existing county and district councils.

