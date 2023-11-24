4 hours ago

End of an era: Greater Lincolnshire LEP to be swallowed by devolution deal

 The Greater Lincolnshire LEP's programme included Annual Conferences at the Lincolnshire Showground.  | Photo: GLLEP

The Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership (GLLEP) will be disbanded and incorporated into the region’s mayoral authority, devolution documents have confirmed.

Professor Neal Juster, Chair of GLLEP, welcomed the government’s Autumn Statement earlier this week, which confirmed proposals for a new layer of elected-mayor-led government on top of the existing county and district councils.

