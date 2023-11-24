Lorry driver’s fatal crash: Police cleared of wrongdoing in custody incident

IOPC investigation finds no police fault in death of Jaroslaw Kawala after A1 collision

Lincolnshire Police officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing in the case of Jaroslaw Kawala, a 51-year-old lorry driver who tragically died after being taken into custody.

Kawala, who was driving under the influence, crashed his heavy goods vehicle on the A1 at Colsterworth on December 21, 2022, leading to his arrest for suspected drunk driving.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite