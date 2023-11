Jake Turner robbed a lone woman of her purse at knifepoint

A Gainsborough man who robbed a lone woman of her purse at knifepoint was on Friday jailed for three years and four months.

Jake Turner, 28, approached the 41 year-old woman in Linden Terrace, Gainsborough, as she walked home after visiting a cash machine shortly after 10.30pm.

Read the full court report on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite