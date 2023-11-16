Scampton split: Court ruling on Rwanda plan fuels local debate over asylum camp at RAF base

The Supreme Court found the government’s plan to send more than 24,000 migrants to Rwanda unlawful

After the Supreme Court overturned the government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, the Scampton community is now divided over the possibility of revising plans to host asylum seekers at former RAF bases.

Some residents view the court’s decision as a positive sign for the pending Judicial Review ruling regarding the Home Office’s proposals for the former airbase. However, others remain sceptical about its influence on these plans.

