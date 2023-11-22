Man avoids jail for growing and dealing cannabis in Lincolnshire
Judge suspends sentence due to David Batty’s medical history and guilty pleas
A man who was caught driving bagged up cannabis, which he had grown himself, to users in Lincolnshire was given a suspended jail sentence.
David Batty, 51, was found with six bags of the Class B drug after police stopped his car on Alfred Street in Gainsborough on 20 February last year.
