Grimsby man’s journey from addiction to recovery hero
Overcoming a life of addiction: Shaun’s path to redemption
In a heartening story of resilience and redemption, Shaun, a Grimsby local, has emerged from the depths of drug and alcohol addiction to become an integral part of the charity that played a crucial role in saving his life. His journey, fraught with challenges, is a powerful testament to the strength of the human spirit and the transformative impact of compassionate support.
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite