Spalding man faces life sentence for house fire murder after plea change denied

Samuel Church to receive life imprisonment for the murder of Vincent Markham, following a failed attempt to retract guilty plea

A Spalding man will be sentenced for the murder of Vincent Markham (pictured left) after an application to vacate his guilty plea was refused by a judge.

Samuel Church, 36, (pictured right) faces a sentence of life imprisonment after he previously admitted the murder of Mr Markham and setting a fire which destroyed his home.

