Lincolnshire’s A1 delays cost economy £1.75m annually

In Lincolnshire, a critical issue has come to light as Midlands Connect, a prominent sub-national transport body, reveals that delays on the A1 are causing significant economic losses.

This major artery, crucial for the region’s connectivity and economy, is seeing delays that are costing almost £1.75 million to the economy every year. The situation is particularly dire on Fridays in July and August, where delays are up to a staggering 677% worse than on a typical weekday.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite