Imps’ new era: New head coach Michael Skubala raring to go at Lincoln City

New Lincoln City Head Coach Michael Skubala is relishing his first match in charge away at Stevenage on Saturday, with a long-term goal of getting the Imps promoted to the Championship.

The departure of former Lincoln Head Coach Mark Kennedy after a brief 17-month tenure set the rumour mills churning, and even talk of a return for former boss Danny Cowley, before Skubala was appointed in the top job, bringing with him 20 years worth of coaching experience.

