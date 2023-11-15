Lincoln Glory Hole repairs to cost council £80k

Lincolnshire County Council has submitted plans for a significant reconstruction of the historic footway at Lincoln’s Glory Hole, following a partial collapse in February this year.

The proposed solution, estimated to cost around £80,000, aims to “aesthetically look like the original timber jetty,” blending modern engineering with the area’s rich heritage. A local business owner has expressed frustration over the length of time the works are taking. However, the council insists that these precautions are necessary to ensure safety during the reconstruction.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite