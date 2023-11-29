4 hours ago

New driver avoids jail in double fatal crash after victims’ families plead for leniency

Lara Jensen, 20, spared prison for causing the deaths of two friends
Grace Wheatley and Ewan McEwan

A new driver who caused the deaths of two teenage friends just 28 days after passing her test was spared jail after a judge heard moving pleas from her victims’ families.

Lara Jensen, 20, from Grimsby, was taking a group of young friends to watch the sunset before they all went off to university when she misjudged a triangular junction and crossed in front of an oncoming car.

