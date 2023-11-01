Lincoln inventor’s game-changing device takes the worry out of wearing stoma bags
From protecting pooches to empowering people: Bradley Davis’ journey
An inventor who moved to Lincoln last year feels he has found the solution to the embarrassment of stoma bag leaks or bursts in public, creating a device that vibrates to notify users when their Ostomy bag is full and needs replacing.
Bradley Davis, 50, moved to Lincoln from London with his wife Rachel last September, but already had a documented history of quirky inventions before his arrival in the city.
Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.