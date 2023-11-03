Lincoln mum: ‘Why I’m taking my seven-year-old to the Palestine rally — and so should you’

Should children learn about world conflicts? One local mum says yes!

A mum-of-three from a Lincoln village will be armed with a banner and Palestine flag, and an unexpected ally — a cardboard cutout of Jeremy Corbyn — when she takes her seven-year-old daughter to a rally to ‘stop the war on the people of Gaza’.

More than 100 people gathered on Lincoln High Street last month to “Stand with Gaza” – calling for an end to war as the conflict between Israel and Palestine continues to intensify.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite