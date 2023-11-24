Lincoln’s £3m STACK complex set to open in 2024

A new £3 million leisure and entertainment complex in Lincoln’s St Marks Shopping Centre is now planned to open early in the new year.

STACK was granted permission to replace the former Railway Station and Argos store in Lincoln, boasting ten street food outlets, five bars, a coffee shop, a roof terrace, a central plaza area, and a stage for live performances within a large-scale hospitality venue. Previous reports stated it would open in “summer” and “autumn,” but documents supporting a new planning application have now revealed the operation is “planned to open early in the new year.”

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite