Tragic race: Four drivers jailed for causing young woman’s death on the A16

Keelan Tuke, Josh Dobb, Riley Duncombe and Keigan Launder jailed for a total of 30 years after the death of Denii Reynolds

Four young drivers who caused the death of a 20-year-old woman by racing each other in convoy on a Lincolnshire A-road were on Friday jailed for a combined total of over 30 years.

Denii Reynolds, 20, from Grimsby (pictured) died following a crash on the A16 at Utterby, near Louth, in October 2021.

Read the full court report on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite