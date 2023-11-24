Lincolnshire grapples with rising late HIV diagnosis rates

Lincolnshire is facing a significant increase in late HIV diagnosis rates, prompting health officials to call for increased testing, particularly among at-risk groups.

The COVID pandemic, coupled with issues around awareness, has led to a decline in HIV testing, with Lincolnshire’s figures falling below national averages. The latest figures reveal a concerning picture: HIV testing coverage in Lincolnshire for 2022 was just 25.9%, markedly lower than the national figure of 48.2%.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite