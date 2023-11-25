University Academy Long Sutton ‘requires improvement’, but making good progress

The school says it is “on track” to achieve a ‘Good’ rating next time

University Academy Long Sutton has received an overall rating ‘Requires Improvement’ rating after its first inspection by Ofsted since its academy conversion.

The secondary school, located at Little London in Long Sutton, Spalding, is part of the University of Lincoln Academy Trust. The predecessor school, The Peele Community College, closed in June 2019 after an ‘inadequate’ rating earlier that year.

