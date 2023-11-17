Lincolnshire’s road repairs dilemma: £5m boost versus £12m annual cut

£10m funding over two years not enough to fill the gaps from funding cuts, council says

Lincolnshire County Council welcomed the £10 million government funding boost for highways maintenance over the next two years, but explained that it falls short of covering the significant £12 million annual cut to their roads budget.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper announced an £8.3 billion national plan aimed at improving road conditions across the country. Some of this funding has been redirected from the scrapped second leg of the HS2 project. Lincolnshire’s share of this funding amounts to £9,848,000 over two years.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite