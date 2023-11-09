Promoting respect: How Lincolnshire can foster healthy gender relations

In the wake of the recent Red Arrows report, which shed light on an “unacceptable culture of sexism,” organisations in Lincolnshire are urging the county to act as a beacon of hope, demonstrating how communities can rally to promote positive attitudes towards women.

An inquiry into the aerobatics team recently found that servicemen had preyed on female colleagues and viewed them as “property”. It also highlighted how sexual harassment and other forms of unacceptable behaviour had become widespread and “normalised” with bad behaviour going “unchecked” within a “bystander culture”.

