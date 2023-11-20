Pub crawl adventures: Couple’s quest to visit every English pub hits Lincoln again

A couple on a quest to visit every single pub and bar in England were in Lincoln at the weekend — and we joined them for (a part of) the adventure!

Dale Harvey and his wife Holly have now visited 2,255 bars and pubs after the latest three-day stint in Nottingham, Lincoln and Crewe. The couple visit pubs every Thursday and Friday night, and weekends, and are dubbed ‘The Great British Pub Crawl’ on social media, with a fan base of over 16,000 followers.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite