RAF veteran receives suspended sentence in underage sex sting
Online decoy leads to suspended sentence for Andrew Hughes from Lincoln
A former RAF veteran who arranged to meet what he thought was a 14-year-old girl at Doddington Hall for sex was on Tuesday given a suspended jail sentence.
Andrew Hughes, 57, of Larne Road, Lincoln, was in fact confronted by an online protection group who had been using a decoy profile to communicate with him.
